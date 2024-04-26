Student art showcase highlights food insecurity

(ABC 6 News) – The Hometown Food Insecurity Project partnered with Hormel Foods and Austin Public School students to showcase what food insecurity looks like to them – through art.

The event showcased nearly 200 pieces of student art; including pottery, paintings, essays, drawings and photography.

The project gave students the opportunity to voice their opinions and share their artistic interpretations of the issue.

“It’s two-fold, so the power food can have in one life, and the power art can have,” Jake Levisen, Austin Highschool art teacher, said.

The goal of the partnership was to bring awareness to food insecurity and help those in Mower County have access to nutritious food.