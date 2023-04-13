Gov. Walz, state, federal officials discuss state’s spring flood preparations

(ABC 6 News) – As areas of Minnesota prepare for the impact of spring flooding, Governor Tim Walz is hosting a briefing Thursday with state and federal partners to provide information about the state’s current spring flood outlook and statewide preparations.

Governor Walz will be joined by the Twin Cities National Weather Service Meteorologist in Charge Dan Hawblitzel, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Rob Wilkins, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Interim Director Kevin Reed, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Floodplain Manager Ceil Strauss, and Minnesota Department of Commerce Deputy Commissioner Julia Dreier.

Watch the briefing below.

