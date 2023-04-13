Sen. Amy Klobuchar says flooding is likely as waters are expected to rise in Winona

(ABC 6 News) – As many in the area enjoy the warmer weather and the official end of winter. A new worry is just around the corner: Flooding.

After one of the wettest winters on record, many communities in our area are preparing in case of emergency flooding.

Everyone was enjoying the warm weather by the water. But in just 24 hours.

Things will be looking very different, the road at the water’s edge has a 46% chance of being completely submerged, according to U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

For long-time Winona man Kevin Kimmel, he says it isn’t anything new to the people that live here.

“Back in ’65 it flooded and that’s you know after that they put the levees and stuff. We had to take a ferry across. It got really high that year it always sticks in my head,” Kimmel explained.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar agrees, but says there’s one difference:

“The difference between 1965 and now and even decades after that and now is that the city of Winona is ready,” said Sen. Klobuchar.

Wednesday, she stopped by Winona to make sure that the city is prepared for however high the water rises.

“They have reserved sandbags at the airport ready to go and they have a plan in place and that’s what I think is really important: Minnesotans are prepared,” Sen. Klobuchar added.

Volunteers and emergency workers are on standby just in case the water reaches these gates and in 2019, that’s exactly what happened.

“As a Winonan, someone who’s lived here for quite a while, I can speak for the people of Winona and say that we truly believe in this system, the staff that we have in place, and also the emergency preparedness that we have done up to this point,” said Winona Mayor Scott Sherman.

With a plan in place, all officials can do is hope the area stays dry for a while.

For now, people like Kevin are soaking up the sun all they can in this future flood zone

I’ll just stay out here, that’s about all we can do,” said Kimmel.

Winona officials say for now, things look ok, but if water levels do get to emergency levels, they say just stay updated and be prepared.