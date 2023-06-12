Bail set for suspects in Austin drive-by shooting

(ABC 6 News) – The two suspects in an Austin drive-by shooting appeared in Mower County Court Monday morning.

Mower County Judge Natalie Martinez set conditional bail for Manamany Abella at $750,000, while conditional bail for Cham Oman was set at $500,000.

Unconditional bail for both men was set at $1 million.

Each man faces five charges — 2nd-degree murder–with intent, not premeditated; 2nd-degree murder–drive-by shooting; 2nd-degree attempted murder–with intent, not premeditated; 2nd-degree attempted murder–drive-by shooting; and drive-by shooting toward a person.

All of the charges are felonies.

Prosecuting attorney Kristen Nelson asked for and received a higher conditional bail amount for Abella as Abella allegedly “slipped” a GPS monitor from a prior conviction in August, she said in Monday’s hearing.

Cham and Abella are scheduled to appear again in Mower County Court June 26.