What we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance

(ABC 6 News) – Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has not been seen since the early morning of March 31st. She has not had contact with friends or family since.

Here’s what we know so far about the circumstances of Kingsbury’s disapperance.

8 a.m. — Police said that on March 31, Kingsbury and her children’s father dropped off their kids at daycare.

“Maddi did not show up for work, which is very unlike her, and we are worried for her safety,” explained Winona Police Chief Tom Williams.

8:15 a.m. — Police say they’ve learned Kingsbury returned home after dropping her kids off that morning in her 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town & Country van.

“During the course of our investigation, we know that Maddi returned to her residence on Kerry Drive in Winona around 8:15 a.m. on March 31st,” the chief added.

10 a.m. — The father of Maddi’s children told law enforcement that he left the residence in Maddi’s van around 10 a.m. and upon returning later in the day, “Maddi was not home.”



Between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. — Police added that a ‘vehicle matching Kingsbury’s van’ was spotted on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County and south on Highway 43 in eastern Fillmore County. Later, a van similar to Madeline’s traveled back toward Winona on Highway 43.

“We believe the van remained parked in the driveway of Maddie’s residence from 1:30 p.m. on.”

RELATED: Police release new information of missing Winona woman; family offers $50K reward

Law enforcement have been focusing heavily on this area. Urging anyone in and around Winona and Fillmore counties, particularly along Highway 43 and County Road 12 to walk their properties and to check their cameras for signs of a dark blue Chrysler Town and Country van or anything unusual.

Police also don’t have any other indication she left the home on foot or in another vehicle, police said, and her phone, wallet and jacket she wore the morning of March 31 were all found in her home.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31. (Credit: Winona Police Department)

“Based on all of this, we believe Maddie’s disappearance is involuntary, suspicious and we are all concerned for her safety,” explained Winona Police Chief, Tom Williams.

Kingsbury’s family is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts as their search continues.