Police provide update on Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance; search continues

(ABC 6 News) – The Winona Police Department, Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota BCA provided an update on Friday on the investigation into the disappearance of 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury, the woman and mother from Winona.

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said the investigation remains open and active. He said there have been hundreds of leads, but there is no suspect or person of interest.

Chief Williams said law enforcement are very grateful for the outpouring of volunteers who are helping in the search for Kingsbury.

Chief Williams said multiple agencies are working relentlessly to find Madeline and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. He reiterated that residents in Fillmore, Winona and Houston counties to walk their property, check vehicles and outbuildings, walk trails, and to look for anything suspicious or out of place. He also added for residents with video cameras to check them and save the video.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said all resources within the Sheriff’s Office have been committed to finding Madeline and they will continue to work tirelessly. He said assistance and support from communities has been incredible. He said a team of investigators are on standby and ready to respond to any calls.

ABC 6 News Sky6 drone overlooks volunteers searching for Madeline Kingsbury in Fillmore County.

Chief Williams said the scope of the search is now larger than what they initially looked at based on the number of volunteers that showed up to help.

Hundreds of volunteers on Friday showed up at two locations – Winona County-Goodview Fire Department and Fillmore County Rushford-Peterson School – in an organized search for Madeline.

Earlier this week, police said that a ‘vehicle matching Kingsbury’s van’ was spotted on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County and south on Highway 43 in eastern Fillmore County. Later, a van similar to Madeline’s traveled back toward Winona on Highway 43.

RELATED: Organized mass search for Madeline Kingsbury planned Friday

Kingsbury has not been seen since the early morning of March 31st. She has not had contact with friends or family since. For a timeline of Kingsbury’s disappearance, click the link below.

RELATED: What we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance

A GoFundMe page has also been setup in the search for Kingsbury. It can be found, HERE.

ABC 6 News will continue to follow this developing story and provide additional information when it becomes available.