700 volunteers search for Madeline Kingsbury on Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – Another 700 people volunteered their time to search for Madeline Kingsbury today.

The city of Winona released the following statement:

“We are announcing the end of the large, organized search Madeline Kingsbury. About 1,900 people volunteered their time to look for her yesterday with another 700 searching today. Due to this incredible turnout, we were able to cover substantially more ground in a shorter time than expected. We want to thank the community for this overwhelming show of support for Madi and her family, which brings us that much closer to finding her and bringing her home.”

The statement goes on to say that the search for Kingsbury is not ending and neither is the investigation.

RELATED: Organized mass search for Madeline Kingsbury planned Friday

Kingsbury has not been seen since the early morning of March 31st. She has not had contact with friends or family since. For a timeline of Kingsbury’s disappearance, click the link below.

RELATED: What we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance

A GoFundMe page has also been setup in the search for Kingsbury. It can be found, HERE.

ABC 6 News will continue to follow this developing story and provide additional information when it becomes available.