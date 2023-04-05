Police release new information of missing Winona woman; family offers $50K reward

(ABC 6 News) – The family of a missing Winona woman is now offering a reward for information to help bring her home.

Law enforcement and family members of 26-year-old Madeline Jane Kingsbury came together Wednesday morning to discuss their search efforts.

“Please help us find Madeline. Their children need their mother. We need our daughter, our sister, our aunt and our best friend back,” pleaded Madeline’s sister, Megan Kingsbury.

Police said that on March 31, Kingsbury and her children’s father dropped off their kids at daycare at 8 a.m. but she never showed up for work.

“Maddi did not show up for work, which is very unlike her, and we are worried for her safety,” explained Winona Police Chief Tom Williams.

Police say they’ve learned Kingsbury did return home after dropping her kids off that morning in her 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town & Country van.

“During the course of our investigation, we know that Maddi returned to her residence on Kerry Drive in Winona around 8:15 a.m. on March 31st,” the chief added.

“The father of Maddi’s children has spoken to law enforcement and told us that he left the residence in Maddi’s van around 10 a.m. and upon returning later in the day, Maddi was not home,” the chief added.

Police added that a vehicle matching Kingsbury’s van was spotted on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County and on Highway 43 in eastern Fillmore County, then returned to Kingsbury’s home at around 1:30 p.m. on March 31.

Police also don’t have any other indication she left the home on foot or in another vehicle, police said, and her phone, wallet and jacket she wore the morning of March 31 were all found in her home.

“Based on all of this, we believe Madi’s disappearance is involuntary, suspicious and we are all concerned for her safety,” explained Winona Police Chief, Tom Williams.

Kingsbury’s family is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts as their search continues.

In addition, Winona Police are requesting assistance from residents and landowners located in the City of Winona, Wilson Township, and Hillsdale Township. Police are asking residents to search property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for anything suspicious. See image of maps below.

Winona Police are asking residents/landowners in the red areas to search property

Winona Police say their search efforts have included many other agencies and volunteers, and searches have been done on foot, in vehicles and through the air and water.

Police are asking anyone who lives in or around Winona and Fillmore counties, especially around the roads listed above, to check their properties and any security cameras for anything suspicious. Additionally, anyone along those roadways with videos between March 31 and April 1 are asked to contact law enforcement, even if they don’t show anything suspicious.

Adams, Minnesota’s Drop the Gate apparel store is selling T-shirts to help search for Madeline Kingsbury. The proceeds will go directly to the family. If you would like to buy a T-shirt, visit HERE.

Watch the full press conference below.