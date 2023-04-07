Over 1,860 volunteers assist in search for Maddi, Day Two Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – Nearly 2,000 people came out to assist in the search for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Police Department and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office are now organizing another mass search for Maddi on Saturday, April 7.

“First and foremost—Thank you to all the volunteers, fire departments and first responders who aided in the search today. There was a large amount of area searched and we had over 1,860 volunteers in the two search areas.“ Ben Klinger, Winona County Emergency Management Coordinator

Day Two: The request is for volunteers to aid in the search. The officials are looking for individuals over 18 years of age to walk areas that are rough terrain and long distances.

Authorities are asking that if you volunteer, we need to have individuals that can meet these requirements: wear appropriate clothing and footwear.

If you are willing to volunteer, registration will be from 9am – 11am at either:

Winona County -Goodview Fire Department, 4135 5th St, Winona MN

Fillmore County Rushford-Peterson School, 1000 Pine Meadows Lane, Rushford MN.

Volunteers will be assigned and bussed to the search areas.



Bring your driver’s license/identification. You will need to be checked in and out for security and accountability.



Sign-up is recommended for organizational purposes, you can do so, HERE.