Suspect involved with Rochester use-of-force incident files petition to enter guilty plea

(ABC 6 News) – A man who evaded investigators for weeks and eventually led authorities on a high-speed chase appears ready to enter a guilty plea.

Court documents show 39-year-old Jesse Johnson is entering the plea as part of a plea agreement in Olmsted County.

Johnson faces charges of second and third-degree assault. In exchange for a guilty plea, the second-degree assault charge is expected to be dropped.

In December, Johnson was shot at by an Olmsted County deputy at a Rochester Planet Fitness when he rammed the deputy’s cruiser in an attempt to get away.

Authorities attempted to arrest him on an active warrant.

Johnson got away and evaded authorities until February when he was arrested in a stolen car following a high-speed chase in Worth County, Iowa.

Johnson still faces eluding law enforcement, 2nd-degree theft, driving without a license, and multiple speed and stop sign violations in Worth County for that incident.

A jury trial is scheduled for June 21.