Suspect involved with Rochester use-of-force incident files petition to enter guilty plea
(ABC 6 News) – A man who evaded investigators for weeks and eventually led authorities on a high-speed chase appears ready to enter a guilty plea.
Court documents show 39-year-old Jesse Johnson is entering the plea as part of a plea agreement in Olmsted County.
Johnson faces charges of second and third-degree assault. In exchange for a guilty plea, the second-degree assault charge is expected to be dropped.
In December, Johnson was shot at by an Olmsted County deputy at a Rochester Planet Fitness when he rammed the deputy’s cruiser in an attempt to get away.
Authorities attempted to arrest him on an active warrant.
RELATED: Iowa State Patrol details 100 mph car chase, forced stop leading to Olmsted County warrant arrest
Johnson got away and evaded authorities until February when he was arrested in a stolen car following a high-speed chase in Worth County, Iowa.
Johnson still faces eluding law enforcement, 2nd-degree theft, driving without a license, and multiple speed and stop sign violations in Worth County for that incident.
A jury trial is scheduled for June 21.