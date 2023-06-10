South Grove Lodge in Austin now compliant

(ABC 6 News) – An update to an investigation we brought you earlier this week on ABC 6 News regarding Austin assisted living facility South Grove Lodge.

Wednesday, we brought you the findings of a state investigation by the Department of Health which found the facility neglected a resident when it failed to provide her with prescribed medications sometimes for months at a time.

That resident wasn’t alone, at the state found at least three others experienced something similar.

The state also issued more than half a dozen correction orders telling the facility it needed to make changes to be in compliance.

ABC 6 News has learned South Grove Lodge has made those corrections and the department of health says it is in substantial compliance.

Family members and former workers we talked with say they still have serious concerns with how the state allowed the facility to remain operating with the issues that were uncovered.