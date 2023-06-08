Investigation into Austin care facility
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin woman with strong words for the state of Minnesota.
“It is a slap in the face.”
That response comes as findings from a state investigation are released surrounding an Austin assisted living facility.
Cindy Walters and family-friend, Chris Hogan, have spent more than a year doing their own investigating on South Grove Lodge.
RELATED: ABC 6 Investigates: Allegations of elder mistreatment
Cindy’s mom had lived there for years but she says conditions started changing when new leadership came in and they began noticing a pattern of abuse and mistreatment.
“They got in her bank account and took out 58 hundred dollars a month for services they weren’t providing. I say that is fraud,” explained Cindy Walters.
RELATED: New allegations against assisted living facility
The state finally took notice and launched an investigation into Chris and Cindy’s concerns.
After the NBA finals, ABC 6 News has the Department of Health findings and what they mean for the future of South Grove Lodge.