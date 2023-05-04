Shining A Light For Madeline Kingsbury

(ABC 6 News) – The “Shining a Light for Madeline” community gathering and prayer service for missing Winona mother, Madeline Kingsbury was held Friday evening in Winona.

The 26-year-old mother vanished more than one month ago. Back on the morning of March 31, Megan Kingsbury, Madeline’s sister, got a brief text from Madeline and that was the last time she heard from her.

Law enforcement continues to investigate her disappearance.

Winona police say on March 31, Madeline returned home with the father of her children, Adam Fravel, after dropping them off at daycare around 8:15 a.m.

Investigators say Fravel told them he left the house in her minivan around 10:00 a.m., and when he returned early that afternoon, she wasn’t there. He has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

Over the last month, law enforcement has used sonar to look in waterways, combed fields and searched the sides of roadways. Hundreds of community volunteers have also participated in several organized searches looking for Kingsbury.

“We’re doing different types of searches every day, following up on tips we received,” said Ben Klinger, emergency management coordinator for the Winona County Sheriff’s Office.

Klinger explains law enforcement are keeping all avenues surrounding Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance open and urge land owners in the Winona, Houston and Fillmore County area to check their property for any signs of disturbance or suspicious activity.

“If you know of abandoned homesteads in Winona, Houston, Fillmore county area, abandoned wells, abandoned cisterns, especially close to roadways, if you continue to report those to us, or Crime Stoppers,” Klinger said.

Kingsbury’s family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

Hundreds gathered at First Congregational church in Winona for a vigil Friday evening. Community members used the time for prayer and reflection.

“We know that Madeline is around here somewhere, she just didn’t vanish.” David Kingsbury, Maddi’s Dad.

“She’s really quirky and funny and she’s kinda shy.” Megan Kingsbury, Maddi’s sister said.

Her family is still awaiting answers about her whereabouts and through all the uncertainty they remain strong especially for her two children.

“We have to be strong and hopeful for them.” Krista Naber, Maddi’s mom said,

Maddi’s family and friends had a chance to share their thoughts and prayers for Madeline.

“I wish everyday that I had known her sooner she’s most incredible inspiring young woman I have ever had the pleasure of meeting,” Katie Kolka Maddi’s best friend explained.

Madeline’s story has been shared nationwide and has impacted a wide range of people including Minnesota Senators.

“Your family and the entire Winona community will weigh heavy on my heart,” said Winona mayor on behalf of a letter from U.S. Senator Tina Smith.

Candles lit in honor of Madeline highlighted the hope they have in their hearts to guide her home.

The work is far from over, but the group said they will not rest until Madeline is found.

“We just wanna keep her name and her face in the forefront of people’s mind to make sure that everybody knows that we’re still looking for her.”

There is no organized search scheduled for this weekend but there will be more opportunities for people to get involved.

Maddi’s former sorority will be holding a silent auction in June in honor of Madeline.

