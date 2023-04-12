Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children releases statement regarding Winona mother’s disappearance

(ABC 6 News) – The father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children released a statement regarding the Winona mother’s disappearance.

Adam Fravel, released a statement via his attorney, Zachary Bauer which reads below:

Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury. During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement. I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything. Law enforcement advised me on April 2nd that they would not recommend that I attend the press conferences or that I assist in the searches due to safety concerns. However, my non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth. I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children. God Bless the Kingsbury family and please bring her home safely. Adam Fravel, father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children



Adam Fravel (Credit: Facebook)

Kingsbury has been missing since March 31. The public statement is the first made by Fravel since the Winona mother disappeared.

Police say Kingsbury and Fravel dropped off their kids at 8:00 a.m. on March 31 and returned home at 8:15 a.m. Police say Fravel told them that he left the residence in Kingsbury’s dark blue Chrysler Town & Country van at 10:00 a.m. only to return at 1:30 p.m. saying, “Maddi was not home.”

Kingsbury’s phone, wallet and ID were found in her Winona home, according to authorities.

Over 2,000 volunteers showed up in two coordinated searches to help find Kingsbury last week, but authorities have ended those operations.

No suspect or person of interest has been identified, according to law enforcement.

ABC 6 News will continue to follow this story and provide additional information when it becomes available.