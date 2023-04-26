Group search for Madeline Kingsbury planned for Saturday in Houston

(ABC 6 News) – A group search for missing Winona mother, Madeline Kingsbury, is being planned for Saturday in Houston.

The search will take place at the closed Whispering Hills Girl Scout Camp, located at 10655 Resident Camp Road, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Organizers say it’s open to anyone 18-years-old and up, and urge anyone interested in searching to wear weather appropriate clothing and shoes that are suitable for muddy, uneven terrain. Fluorescent, reflective clothing and/or vests, jackets, and hats are recommended for visibility.

There is no formal parking lot, so volunteers are asked to carpool if possible as parking will be limited to the dirt road entrance outside of the camp.

Volunteers are asked to arrive around 10:00 a.m. to check-in before being assigned to a search group for the day.

Kingsbury has been missing since March 31. A $50,000 reward has been offered by the family for information that leads to her whereabouts.

