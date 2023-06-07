Saint Ansgar man enters guilty plea to filming tanning rooms in Clear Lake

(ABC 6 News) – A Saint Ansgar, Iowa man who previously pleaded guilty in his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection entered a guilty plea to secretly recording patrons of a tanning business without their knowledge or consent.

Daryl Eugene Johnson, 52 of St. Ansgar, has pleaded guilty to two counts of invasion of privacy and interference with official acts, both misdemeanors.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation regarding a report of Johnson secretly recording patrons in a business in the 500 block of US Hwy 18 East in Clear Lake. Investigators determined a digital recording device was placed by Johnson to intentionally record customers without their knowledge or consent.

RELATED: Saint Ansgar man arrested for allegedly secretly recording patrons of tanning business

In June 2022, Johnson was sentenced to serve one month in jail, one year of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Johnson’s son, Daniel, of Austin, Minn. was also sentenced in June 2022 to serve four months in jail, one year of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution for his role in the insurrection.

The two men originally pleaded not guilty, but in a plea agreement signed in January 2022 they changed their plea to guilty, and the government agreed to drop other charges, including disorderly conduct, entering a restricted building and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 31.