Saint Ansgar man charged with secretly recording patrons of tanning business pleads not guilty

(ABC 6 News) – A Saint Ansgar, Iowa man charged with recording patrons of a Clear Lake tanning business without their knowledge or consent pleaded not guilty.

Daryl Eugene Johnson, 52 of St. Ansgar, is charged with invasion of privacy.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation regarding a report of Johnson secretly recording patrons in a business in the 500 block of US Hwy 18 East in Clear Lake. Investigators determined a digital recording device was placed by Johnson to intentionally record customers without their knowledge or consent.

In June 2022, Johnson was sentenced to serve one month in jail, one year of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

A trial for Johnson is scheduled for May 9 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.