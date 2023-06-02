Owatonna police identify suspect in homicide case

(ABC 6 News) – The Owatonna Police department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in connection with the death of 25-year-old Sabrina Lee Schnoor.

38-year-old Jason Lee Horner is described as white, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his arms, hands and legs.

Jason Homer – Steele County Jail

RELATED: Woman found dead in Owatonna deemed homicide

Schnoor was found on May 30 under the I-35 bridge overpass as a homicide. Police said Schnoor died of a single gunshot wound in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Sabrina Lee Schnoor

If you have any information on his whereabouts, last location, or vehicle(s) description, please call the department at (507) 444-3800 or call 911. Police say do not approach him.