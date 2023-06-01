Woman found dead in Owatonna deemed homicide

(ABC 6 News) – Owatonna Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found on May 30 under the I-35 bridge overpass as a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Sabrina Lee Schnoor, 25 of Elysian, Minnesota. She died of a single gunshot wound in what we believe was a targeted attack.

This investigation remains active and on-going.

The Owatonna Police Department is leading this investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Steele County Coroner’s Office and the Southern Minnesota

Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.



If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Owatonna Police Department at

(507) 444-3800 or Detective Christian Berg at (507) 774-7220.