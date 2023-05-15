Demolition of historic Kirk Apartment begins

(ABC 6 News) – Initial demolition of the historic Kirk Apartment building in Mason City, Iowa is underway after it was destroyed in a fire last month.

Unfortunately, with the building coming down finding the cause of that fire is near impossible according to Mason City Fire Department officials.

The historic building was burned down back on April 24th.

The demolition has been long awaited by nearby business owners who say the fire and destruction of the kirk apartments has had a detrimental effect on their stores and restaurants.

This emergency abatement is intended to protect public safety and adjacent properties and to allow for the restoration of traffic to nearby streets.

Besides the city losing a historic building, the financial cost of the demolition will also be significant although city leaders say it will be able to recoup some of the costs.

“There’s what’s called a demolition reserve, that insurance companies require to be set aside by law, so the city will be fully reimbursed for these costs,” said Brent D. Hinson, the Mason City Deputy City Administrator and Finance Director.

According to Mason City officials, demolition work on the building is expected to continue through the week.