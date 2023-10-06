Suspect arrested in county fairground shooting

(ABC 6 News) – On the morning of Oct. 6, Rochester and Owatonna Police Departments made an arrest stemming from a shooting at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds on Labor Day weekend.

Police arrested Kelvin Figueroa-Millan, 18, at around 7:15 a.m. Friday. Searches conducted at an Owatonna hotel found a vehicle linked to Figueroa-Millan and additional evidence linked to the shooting.

Figueroa-Millan faces second-degree assault with a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm charges.

The original incident on Sept. 2 as multiple quinceñeras took place at the fairgrounds. No injuries took place at the time.

