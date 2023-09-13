RPD: can you identify this shooting suspect?

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a shooting at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds last weekend.

Three shots were fired at the fairgrounds at approximately 10 p.m. on September 2. Multiple people were present, but no injuries were reported, according to RPD.

RPD is releasing photos of the suspect, and requests that anyone who recognizes the person pictured contact detective Manuel Matos at (507) 993-1280 or mmatos@rochestermn.gov.

Rochester residents should not approach the suspect, RPD stated.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers may issue a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this crime.