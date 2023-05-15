Sen. Ernst announces former VP Pence as guest for annual ‘Roast and Ride’ event

(ABC 6 News) – Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) announced on Monday that former Vice President Mike Pence will be one of the special guests at her annual “Roast and Ride” event this summer.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 3. A motorcycle ride will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Big Barn Harley Davidson in Des Moines with a Roast & Rally to follow from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Animal Learning Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

“I’m excited to welcome Mike Pence to Roast and Ride this year! As a fellow motorcycle fan, Mike will also be joining me on my Ride to benefit Iowa’s Freedom Foundation,” said Sen. Ernst. “Even though Joe Biden and the national Democrats ditched Iowa, Republicans are maintaining our FIRST in the nation status. My annual Roast and Ride is THE event to be at in 2023! It’s the perfect opportunity to engage directly with Iowans from all corners of the state.”

“Wherever Joni Ernst asks me to be, I will be. As proud parents of a Marine pilot, Karen and I understand the importance of giving back to organizations like Cedar Rapids’ own Freedom Foundation, an incredible veterans support charity,” said former Vice President Mike Pence. “I am honored that Joni has once again asked me to join her annual Roast and Ride and look forward to being back with the people of Iowa soon!”

Last week, Ernst announced 2024 Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley will also be a special guest for this year’s Roast and Ride. Ernst has invited all 2024 Republican presidential candidates and hopefuls. Additional special guests will be announced soon.

Tickets for the event are on sale now for $20. It is open for all ages, and kids 12 and under are free. For ticket information, CLICK HERE.