Sen. Ernst announces 2023 Roast and Ride date

(ABC 6 News) – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) announced details of her annual Roast and Ride event on Wednesday.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 3.

The day will begin with the traditional motorcycle Ride, starting at Big Barn Harley Davidson, located at 81 NW Place in Des Moines, at 10:30 a.m. followed by the annual hog Roast at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Animal Learning Center at 11:00 a.m.

Sen. Ernst said she’ll be announcing special guests for the event soon. Ernst held her first Road and Ride in 2015 and has featured guests including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Ambassador Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott, Senator Marco Rubio, Governor Mike Huckabee, Governor Terry Branstad, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and more.

Tickets for the event are on sale now for $20. It is open for all ages, and kids 12 and under are free. For ticket information, CLICK HERE.