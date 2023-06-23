RPD asking for help in identifying individuals in shooting incident

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals at a shooting incident that occurred at the Gates of Rochester apartments on Friday, June 16.

According to RPD, a dangerous fight broke out resulting in two shots being fired near the pool area outside the complex around 5:30 p.m. that evening.

RPD said officers found two shell casings near the pool, but no victims. The people involved fled before police arrived.

In the interest of public safety, RPD wants to identify and speak to the individuals who were there. Do not approach them and contact RPD at (507) 328-2897.

For anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers may issue a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this incident.

