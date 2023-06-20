No arrests following shots fired at The Gates

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported no arrests after a shooting at the Gates of Rochester Friday evening.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, police responded to a shots fired report at about 5:36 p.m. June 16.

According to people at the scene, two groups of people got into a fight and someone fired two rounds near the pool area outside the apartment complex, Moilanen said.

Rochester police found two shell casings near the pool, but no victims.

The people involved fled before police arrived, Moilanen said.

The incident was “a dangerous situation,” Moilanen said, but there is no danger to people not in conflict with either group, he claimed.