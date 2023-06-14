Rochester Towers residents allowed back inside to get belongings

(ABC 6 News) – After two weeks without answers, Rochester Towers Condominium residents are finally allowed back inside their homes, but not for long.

It’s been nearly two weeks since people were told to leave their homes because of structural safety concerns. Since then, they’ve been forced to find alternative housing and many have left behind a majority of their belongings.

Here is how the process is going to work:

Access will be on a floor-by-floor basis starting on the first floor. Each floor will be given a designated time slot for access. Working all the way up to the top floor.

Any large items will be moved at a later date when there is a longer period of access.

Residents are asked to not dispose of trash in the trash shoots. They are allowed to haul trash if needed.

Arrival & Check In

Each unit is allowed one vehicle. They will need to enter the lower garage ramp and park in one of the designated parking stalls.

They can use elevators to move from the lower garage to move items.

A form of identification is needed for security purposes.

At this time, Owners and Current Residents are allowed to enter the building to gather essentials. If there is a need for assistance to move items, one person will be allowed to assist the owner/resident.

Retrieval of Essentials

Residents are asked to get their essential items quickly so others have access.

A shopping cart will be available for use for each unit. You are asked to bring your own boxes and bags if you need them.

If you are unable to make your designated time slot, arrangements will be made after the first round of floor-by-floor access.

Related: Rochester Towers Condominiums needing long-term fix despite work to stabilize building

Last week, ABC 6 spoke with resident Judy Lundy who said it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions. She wasn’t even home when the evacuation started. The maintenance guy, Craig, called her telling her she needed to get home and move her car out of the garage.

“First I was stunned. First was, ‘Did I hear that right?’ I was frustrated. There wasn’t anyone around to communicate things,” said Lundy at the time. Craig is there for the residents. Even though he has been put in a box lately by the HOA. He was the only one who was there on [that] Friday.”

This will be a multi-day process. There is no answer as to when people can return to their homes for the long run, or, if they will ever be able to.

Building management is asking residents to contact them via the Resident Support Specialists (RSS) Portal or by calling the emergency phone at 952-277-2700 (Press 9 for emergency).