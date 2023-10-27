Rochester Police issues warning after three overdoses Thursday morning

It's a crisis being seen across the country. Rochester police issued a warning after responding to three drug overdoses this morning. As the nationwide opioid crisis continues to make its presence known in southeast Minnesota, law enforcement are highlighting an important lifesaving tool, Narcan.

“It gives us a fighting chance to save that person before they get to the hospital where they can receive a greater level of healthcare,” Rochester Police Lieutenant Ryan Lodermeier said.

Narcan rapidly reverses the effects of a drug overdose and with the rise of these cases, they are becoming more accessible.

Experts want to remind people of the symptoms to look out for when someone overdoses.

“Unconsciousness, their nails and lips can turn blue, they might feel some abnormal drowsiness, have cold and clammy skin, have some nausea and vomiting, they might even feel faint, dizzy, or confused at times as well,” Zumbro Valley Health Center Director of Substance Use Programs Corey Kanz said.

Each of the three victims from these incidents were given Narcan and are expected to recover.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, RPD offers pathways to recovery.