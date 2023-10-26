RPD responded to 3 overdoses this morning; warns residents about spike in cases

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police sent out a warning Thursday, Oct. 26, that they are seeing an uptick in drug overdoses.

According to public information officer Amanda Grayson, officers responded to three overdoses on Thursday morning alone — a 30-year-old man in SW Rochester, a 23-year-old man in SE Rochester, and a 31-year-old man in NW Rochester.

Two days before, police responded to an overdose involving a 15-year-old girl.

Grayson said naloxone, or Narcan, was given to each person, and all of them survived.

Police suspect heroin and fentanyl use in all of the cases.

