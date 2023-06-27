Police respond to calls for independent investigation of crash that killed 5 women

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association released a statement on Tuesday in response to the calls for an independent investigation of a car crash in Minneapolis that killed five young women earlier this month.

On Monday, Jaylani Hussein, Executive Director of the Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN), spoke at a press conference alongside the families of the crash victims at the Dar Al-Farooq Mosque in Bloomington, saying they want the incident to be investigated by an entity from outside the state due to a state trooper’s involvement in the crash.

According to court records, just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, a Minnesota State Trooper saw a Cadillac Escalade SUV driving north in the furthest left lane on I-35W at a speed of 95 mph. The Trooper reported that the Cadillac was weaving in and out of the lanes of traffic. Before the Trooper could initiate a traffic stop, the Cadillac cut across all four lanes of traffic and exited at Lake Street in Minneapolis.

The Trooper never activated their lights or sirens.

The Cadillac then ran a red light at the intersection of Lake Street and Second Avenue South in Minneapolis before slamming into a car with five young women inside, killing them all.

The driver who struck their vehicle, 27-year-old Derrick John Thompson, faces multiple state and federal charges related to the crash including 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association released a statement regarding Monday’s press conference calling for an investigation due to a state trooper’s involvement. The statement reads below:

Yesterday CAIR-MN and other groups held a press conference indirectly placing blame on police causing the car crash where Derrick Thompson killed five young women in Minneapolis. Thompson was driving over 95 mph when his car crashed into the vehicle the five victims were riding in and was charged with 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the case. Police did not initiate a chase and cannot be said—in any way—to be responsible for Thompson’s actions. Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association

Imran Ali, General Counsel of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association said, “Five innocent women died, and their innocent families suffered irreparable harm, due to the exclusive actions of Derrick Thompson, a violent repeat criminal. We demand justice and accountable for his actions of over 95 mph speeding, when his car crashed into the five victims, fleeing the scene, lying to police, carrying a gun, narcotics, and more. It’s disingenuous for CAIR and other groups to diminish Thompson’s actions by seeking to blame others rather than Thompson himself. Police did not initiate a chase and cannot be said—in any way—to be responsible for Thompson’s actions.”

The crash took the lives of 17-year-old Sabiriin Ali, 20-year-old Sahra Gesaade, 20-year-old Salma Abdikadir, 19-year-old Sagal Hersi, and 19-year-old Siham Adam.