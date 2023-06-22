Man accused of killing 5 women in car crash is charged with 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide

(KSTP) – Charges against the man accused of killing five women in a car crash were filed shortly after noon on Thursday, authorities say.

Derrick John Thompson, 27, was charged with 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide, according to a criminal complaint. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said, her office will “seek a separate sentence for each victim if Thompson is convicted.”

A charging deadline for Thompson was initially set for noon on Wednesday, but a judge granted prosecutors a 24-hour extension to consider more evidence and to receive toxicology test results.

Moriarty’s office says while the criminal vehicular homicide charges have been filed, evidence is still being processed, including Thompson’s blood toxicology and DNA tests. In addition, her office is working with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to potentially file charges at the federal level regarding gun and drug possession.

Thompson is the son of former state Rep. John Thompson.

Just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday, Thompson ran a red light at the intersection of Lake Street and Second Avenue South in Minneapolis before slamming into a car with five young women inside. The Minnesota State Patrol says he was driving nearly 100 miles per hour.

Thompson ran from the crash but was later taken into custody by the Minneapolis Police Department.

On Saturday, the Dar Al Farooq Center released the names of the victims in a fundraiser that has raised nearly half a million dollars: Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gessade, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam.

Thompson has a prior felony conviction from a 2018 hit-and-run in Montecito, Calif. that injured a woman. He received an eight-year sentence for the incident in 2020 and was released from prison earlier this year.

Minnesota driving records also show Thompson was arrested and convicted for fleeing a police officer in 2017. His driver’s license was eventually revoked, but records show it was reinstated on June 7, 2023, less than two weeks before Friday’s deadly crash.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said that Thompson had applied for a Minnesota driver’s license in March 2023.

DPS also released the following statement:

“Derrick John Thompson applied for a new Minnesota driver’s license in March of 2023, but the Problem Driver Pointer System (PDPS) and National Driving Register through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed his driving privileges were invalid in another state. Thompson was instructed to contact that state to satisfy any requirements in that state to validate his driving privileges there before getting a Minnesota driver’s license. On June 7, 2023, Thompson was issued a driver’s license when the PDPS database showed his driving privileges were valid in all states, and he met the requirements set forth in Minnesota state statutes to obtain a Minnesota license. In Minnesota, the duration of a revoked or suspended license and reinstatement requirements are outlined by state statutes depending on the violation. Once those criteria are met, an individual is able to get their Minnesota driver’s license privileges back.“ Minnesota Department of Public Safety

Online court records show Thompson’s first court appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon. Moriarty’s office says Thompson is out of the hospital and in custody.