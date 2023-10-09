OSCO identifies Century High School student killed in weekend car crash

(ABC 6 News) – On Monday morning, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Century high school student who died in a fatal car crash on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Davin Tukua was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Rochester Saturday afternoon.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene on Broadway Ave. N at the Woodridge Lane NE intersection around 2:23 p.m.

According to preliminary crash notes, Capt. Tim Parkin with the OCSO said it appears Tukua was driving southbound on Broadway Avenue and crossed the center line near Woodridge Lane, hitting a vehicle traveling northbound on Broadway.

A second northbound vehicle then hit the other two cars, according to Parkin.

According to Parkin, Tukua was trapped in his vehicle. Deputies, Rochester fire, and Mayo Clinic ambulance workers worked with people on-scene to remove the teenager from the car and attempted lifesaving measures, but Tukua was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two drivers, a 32-year-old man from Rochester and a 64-year-old man from Wabasha were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Tukua was the only person in his vehicle, according to the OCSO.

This crash remains under investigation, Parkin said, but preliminary crash notes suggest Tukua was not wearing a seatbelt.

There was a rumor over the weekend that the crash was a hit-and-run, Parkin added–but that does not appear correct, as the OCSO believes all cars involved in the crash were disabled by the impact.

The Tukua family has created a GoFundMe to support his parents and help cover funeral costs.

Previous Story

(ABC 6 News) – A Century High School student has been killed in a car crash Saturday afternoon, according to Rochester Public School Supt. Kent Pekel.

In an email sent to RPS families, Supt. Pekel says staff considered canceling the homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday night, but decided to still move forward to support students.

Supt. Pekel says teachers and staff want to provide students with support and allow them to gather during this difficult time. He adds that Century counseling and social work staff will be at the school throughout the dance to provide support to students as needed.

There are no additional details about the crash or identity of the student at this time.

You can read Supt. Pekel’s full email here: