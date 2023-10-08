Century High School student dies in car crash Saturday afternoon; homecoming dance still scheduled
(ABC 6 News) – A Century High School student has been killed in a car crash Saturday afternoon, according to Rochester Public School Supt. Kent Pekel.
In an email sent to RPS families, Supt. Pekel says staff considered canceling the homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday night, but decided to still move forward to support students.
Supt. Pekel says teachers and staff want to provide students with support and allow them to gather during this difficult time. He adds that Century counseling and social work staff will be at the school throughout the dance to provide support to students as needed.
There are no additional details about the crash or identity of the student at this time.
You can read Supt. Pekel’s full email here:
Dear Rochester Public Schools Parents, Guardians, and Staff, Earlier this evening we learned of a Century High School student who died in a car accident late this afternoon. We are unable to provide more information at this time. In light of this tragic loss, we considered canceling the homecoming dance at Century High School this evening, but given the time at which we found out about the student’s death, canceling the dance was not a viable option. In addition, we decided to go forward with the dance because that gives us the opportunity to provide students with support and the chance to be together at what may be a difficult time for some students. Century counseling and social work staff have joined us at the school tonight and will provide support to students as needed. We are thinking of the family and friends of the Century student who lost their life this evening, and we will provide additional information and assistance in the days ahead.
Sincerely, Kent Pekel, Superintendent of School
Rochester Public Schools.