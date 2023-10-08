Century High School student dies in car crash Saturday afternoon; homecoming dance still scheduled

(ABC 6 News) – A Century High School student has been killed in a car crash Saturday afternoon, according to Rochester Public School Supt. Kent Pekel.

In an email sent to RPS families, Supt. Pekel says staff considered canceling the homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday night, but decided to still move forward to support students.

Supt. Pekel says teachers and staff want to provide students with support and allow them to gather during this difficult time. He adds that Century counseling and social work staff will be at the school throughout the dance to provide support to students as needed.

There are no additional details about the crash or identity of the student at this time.

You can read Supt. Pekel’s full email here: