Mason City man arrested, charged after shots fired incident Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) on Wednesday provided an update on the shots fire incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

MCPD responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the area around East State St. and Ohio Ave. just before 1:00 p.m.

A preliminary investigation into the incident has been completed.

No injuries occurred during the shooting.

A search warrant was served at a residence at 19 N. Ohio Ave. Officers seized several items as evidence, including two stolen shotguns taken during a burglary in a bordering county.

MCPD arrested Casey Cole, 20, of Mason City. Cole has been charged with Interference with Official Acts – classified as a misdemeanor. He has no other charged filed against them at this time.

Following an inspection of the residence, the occupancy permit for the residence was revoked due to dilapidation and living conditions of the property.

The incident remains under investigation.