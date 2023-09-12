MCPD responds to shots fired on North Ohio Avenue

At 12:49 p.m., Mason City Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired at the 10 block of North Ohio Avenue.

Residents in the area helped officers identify the exact residence where the shooting occurred and officers established a perimeter to reach residents still in the house, according to MCPD.

Unable to enter the house, police called in the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group (SOG). After a search warrant was issued, the SOG secured the residence and stated that no one inside was injured, according to a press release from MCPD.

One individual was arrested for Interference with Official Acts, according to MCPD.

Given the location of schools in the area, MCPD and Mason City Community School District planned for an early dismal out of concern for students living in the area of North Ohio Avenue.

School officials organized street barricades to keep students out of harm’s way, according to MCPD, as law enforcement officers were “short-handed.”

Police are currently serving a search warrant at the home on North Ohio Avenue and said there is no danger to the public at present.