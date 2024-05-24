Rochester Home Depot reopens after Thursday fire

Home Depot Fire Update

(ABC 6 News) – Clean up and investigations continue after a fire at the Rochester Home Depot on Thursday night. Statements from witnesses at the scene told ABC 6 the fire was intentionally set, which has been confirmed by the Rochester Police.

The fire happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday night. Rochester Police say witnesses at the store saw a man walking around the store for a few hours, he then crouched down in the area where the fire began, just after he attempted to leave the store with a cart of merchandise.

“It came in as some cardboard in the lumberyard area that was on fire. RFD arrived on the scene, we pulled some handlines right away and made entry right away. We did see some light smoke when we first got there coming out the doors,” Spencer Klemm with the Rochester Fire Department tells ABC 6.

Employees were able to stop the man, and one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

As investigators work to figure out what happened, temporary workers came in to help clean the store.

“We were just taking items off the shelf and stacking them on the floor,” said Sandy Geiger, a temporary worker with Express Personnel.

“Cleaning that area where we took the stuff off the shelf, or the equipment, whatever it was. We’d mop it down, we’ll sweep it, then mop it down and we’d do the whole aisle.”

ABC 6 did reach out to Home Depot and was not able to get a response, or in touch with a store manager.