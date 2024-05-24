Rochester Home Depot fire investigated as possible arson

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police are investigating a fire inside the Home Depot on 41st St. NW as a possible arson.

The fire was called in just after 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

Statements from witnesses at the scene tell ABC 6 News the fire was intentionally set after a suspected shoplifter ran out of the lumber area of the store, where the fire started.

RPD confirmed with ABC 6 News multiple statements claim the fire was intentional.

No injuries are being reported and a suspect has not been identified.

More information is expected to be released Fri. morning.

This is a developing story, and ABC 6 News will update this story once more information is available.