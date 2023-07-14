Human remains found in Mason City identified

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) said it has identified the human remains that were found on Thursday, July 6.

The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner confirmed the identity to be that of David John-Otto Rhoades, 27, of Mason City. There was no evidence of foul play in Rhoades’ death, according to the Medical Examiner

On July 6, Mason City Police responded to a report of humans remains found in the 200 block of 7th St. NE.

However, due to decomposition, police were unable to make identification at the scene.

The MCPD asked the public for help in making the identification. Police said they were contacted by a local family who provided information that helped make the identification.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said Rhoades was homeless.

Anyone who may have additional information in this case is urged to contact the MCPD at 641-421-3636.