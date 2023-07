(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department is on scene after uncovering evidence of human remains.

According to police, the first call came in around 2:10 p.m. on Thursday. Officers arrived at the 200 block of 7th Street northeast and confirmed that remains had been located.

Investigators are working with the medical examiner on the investigation, and say there is no threat to the public.

More information is expected to be released tomorrow.