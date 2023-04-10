Groundbreaking of new Pastoral Center in Rochester to be held Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – The Diocese of Winona-Rochester will hold a groundbreaking on Wednesday to celebrate the beginning of its new Pastoral Center in Rochester.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the new building located across the street from Lourdes High School, between Jeremiah Lane NW and Valley High Drive NW.

This past November, Bishop Robert Barron announced that, thanks to the generosity of Mr. and Mrs. Jack and Mary Ann Remick, the construction of a new building has been made possible.

The $8 million donation is equal to the cost of construction for the new pastoral center.

The Diocese says the population living in the area between Rochester and Mankato now comprises over 65% of Catholics in the Diocese, and by moving the the Bishop’s office will be better situated to serve Catholic’s across the Diocese.

The Diocese hopes to have completed the building of the Pastoral Center and be moved in by May, 2024.

The Diocese of Winona-Rochester serves 96 parishes, 4 high schools, 30 elementary schools and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary on the campus of St. Mary’s University in Winona.