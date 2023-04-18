Gov. Walz orders flags to fly half-staff in honor of fallen Pope County Deputy

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota on Saturday, April 22, in honor and remembrance of Pope County Deputy Josh Owen.

Deputy Owen died at a hospital last Saturday after a shooting that happened at an apartment in Cyrus, Minn., authorities said. Another deputy and a police officer from Starbuck were also injured. But they are expected to be OK.

The shooting began after the officers told a man that he was going to be arrested for domestic assault. Officials said the man responded by pulling a handgun and shooting at the officers.

The man officers exchanged gunfire with died at the scene. The Minnesota BCA is investigating the shooting.

RELATED: Sheriff’s deputy killed, another deputy, officer injured in Minnesota shootout

“Deputy Owen was a dedicated law enforcement officer and a veteran of the Minnesota National Guard who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” reads the proclamation issued by Gov. Walz. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Deputy Josh Owen for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”

Friends, family and community members remembered Deputy Owen on Monday.

RELATED: Local law enforcement honoring Deputy Owen

The Pope County community lined the streets as a motorcade passed through carrying deputy Owen. It was also his 44th birthday.

Deputy Owen had worked as a deputy for nearly 12 years after previously serving in the U.S. military. He leaves behind a wife and son.