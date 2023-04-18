Local law enforcement honoring Deputy Owen

(ABC 6 News) – “He was somebody you could rely on. He was a good friend and ya know father.”

Friends, family and community members are remembering a Pope County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

Monday, the Pope county community lined the streets as a motorcade passed through carrying deputy Josh Owen who was killed in a shooting Saturday evening. It was also his 44th birthday.



Deputy Owen joins the growing list of peace officers killed in the line of duty.



In our area, several local law enforcement agencies throwing their support for their brothers in blue.

“A true hero who along with two other officers responded to the call for help last night, without regard for their own safety and he didn’t go home… That’s the rule we always go home to our families.” Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose