Former Rochester diving coach pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

(ABC 6 News) – Former RPS diving coach Brett Maronde pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of child pornography–minor under age 14 and one amended charge of possession of child pornography in Olmsted County Court Thursday, Nov. 16.

Maronde had been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography–minor under age 14 after a September Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office investigation resulted in the alleged discovery of roughly 250 images of child pornography featuring children ranging in age from less than a year old to around 8.

According to his plea agreement, Maronde pleaded guilty to the two charges in exchange for 60 days spent in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, on work release if eligible.

According to the plea agreement, any prison time would be given a stay of execution, or would be deferred as long as Maronde was able to complete a 3-year probation sentence.

Maronde will also be directed to pay a $500 fee, register as a predatory offender for three years, and complete a three-week veteran’s mental health program, according to his plea deal.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2024.