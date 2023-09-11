(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville man faces child pornography charges after a months-long investigation by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin with the OCSO, deputies received an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) tip that allegedly led to Brett Marone, a 50-year-old Stewartville man.

Deputies seized items from the 300 block of 23rd street NW, Stewartville, July 13, which the OCSO claims contained several hundred images of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), or child porn.

Parkin said deputies identified many of the victims as children under age 14.

According to Parkin, the Olmsted County Attorney’s office approved three charges of possession of child pornography, and Maronde’s first court appearance will be scheduled soon.

More charges could follow if deputies uncover more images, Parkin added.