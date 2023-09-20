Fallen Algona, Iowa police officer Kevin Cram laid to rest Wednesday

**If watching on the ABC 6 News Now App, CLICK HERE**

(ABC 6 News) – Fallen Algona, Iowa police officer Kevin Cram will be laid to rest on Wednesday morning.

Cram’s funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the Algona Community School gym, followed by a procession from the school to the Corwith Cemetery.

Officer Cram was killed in the line of duty last week while serving an arrest warrant.

Officer Kevin Cram was attempting to make an arrest Sept. 13 when a suspect shot and killed him, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Cram, a 33-year-old husband and father, was a 10-year law enforcement veteran who had been an officer in Algona since 2015.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Law Enforcement Center in Algona Sunday to honor the life of officer Cram.

A livestream of the funeral is courtesy of WOI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa.