Lockdown in place following report of shots fired in Algona

(KCRG) – An investigation in Algona is underway after officials say a shooting took place in Algona.

Details are sparse at this time, but officials with the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with ABC affiliate KCRG-TV9 that there was a shots fired call involving an officer.

They say the subject is still at large and the public is being asked to lock down in place at this time.

Check back for more updates as this situation unfolds.