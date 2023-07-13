Dodge Center man pleads guilty to multiple child porn charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center man pleaded guilty to multiple charges of possessing child pornography Thursday.

Joseph Lee Carlson, 31, was arrested on 3 charges of soliciting a minor and 10 charges of child porn possession in October of 2022, following a violence catfishing attempt by the self-styled “Midwest Predator Catcher” group.

Dodge County charged Carlson with 10 more counts of child porn possession in November of 2022, after police claimed to find more images on Carlson’s phone post-arrest.

On Thursday, July 13, Carlson pleaded guilty to five charges of child porn possession.

Three additional charges of child solicitation and 8 additional charges of child porn possession are to be dismissed at sentencing, according to his plea agreement.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Carlson is expected to receive a 4-5 year prison sentence, according to court documents.

However, Carlson’s defense will argue for a shortened or probation sentence, according to his plea agreement.

Carlson’s sentence is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Sept. 20.