Century High principal responds to Nov. 8 fight

(ABC 6 News) – On Tuesday, Nov. 14, Century High Principal Monde Schwartz issued a letter to Century parents and caregivers in response to a Nov. 8 fight which involved a knife.

According to Schwartz, the goal of Century and RPS’s initial message regarding the fight was to “inform [parents and caregivers] what was happening before you saw the news from the public.”

According to Schwartz, data privacy laws restricts what information the school district is allowed to share in regards to the consequences given to the students involved. “However,” Schwartz wrote, “disciplinary steps have been and are being taken following School District policy.”

The full letter can be read below.