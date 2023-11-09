Century High fight involves knife, no injury reported

(ABC 6 News) – On Nov. 8, 2023, Rochester Public Schools announced in an email to families that a fight broke out between five Century High students this afternoon, one of which “brandished a knife.”

According to the email, a staff member secured the knife, preventing any injury.

The district has been made aware that a video of the fight may be circulating, as well.

Century High stated that those involved in the fight “are being dealt with according to our disciplinary process.”

Rochester Police Department is currently conducting an investigation. However, Rochester Public School’s investigation into the incident is complete.

Dear Century families, A fight broke out this afternoon between five Century students by the bus entry doors. One of the students in the fight brandished a knife. Thankfully, the weapon did not cause an injury and was secured by a staff member. The students who were involved in the fight are being dealt with according to our disciplinary process outlined in our Student Handbook, and the Rochester Police Department (RPD) is conducting its own investigation. We know a video of the fight may be circulating; The video is disturbing. We want to assure Century families that we take this matter very seriously. The safety and security at our schools are our top priority. We also want to reiterate that School Board Policy 501 prohibits students from possessing, using, or distributing weapons. A “weapon” includes any object, device, or instrument designed as a weapon or through its use is capable of threatening or producing bodily harm or which may be used to inflict self-injury including, but not limited to, any firearm, whether loaded or unloaded; air guns; pellet guns; BB guns; rifles, pistols, stun guns; all knives; blades; clubs; metal knuckles; nunchucks (nunchaku); throwing stars; explosives; any combustible or flammable liquid; fireworks; tear gas, mace and other propellants; ammunition; poisons; chains; arrows; and objects that have been modified to serve as a weapon. Students are also prohibited from possessing, using, or distributing items intended to look like weapons. RPS’ internal investigation into this incident is complete. Century Administration and District Senior Leadership will continue cooperating with RPD on their investigation. Thank you, Monde Schwartz

Century Principal

