Albert Lea hosts open house for people to provide input to sustain rec facilities

(ABC 6 News) -The city of Albert Lea heard feedback from residents about what projects they would like to see done.

Four places could be undergoing projects; the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, the splash pad, the aquatic center and the City Arena.

“We’re gonna look at them and determine what’s important to do and what’s nice to do and really see how do we pay the taxpayers money prudently,” Albert Lea mayor Rich Murray said.

The proposed projects would cost around $11.8 million, with the city arena costing about $9.9 million.

“It brings so much money into the community, it’s what people see when they come for their hockey tournaments and dog shows,” Phillip Goodmanson said.

The city says it would be cheaper to maintain the arena than to build a new one, which brought in 49,000 visitors last year.

The city hopes the upgrades would attract people. Additionally, Albert Lea wants to make sure the facility stays up to date.

“The biggest consideration of course is how we fund it, because this is going to be a huge amount of money,” Murray said.

Out of the $11.8 million, about $9 million would com from tax payers.

The city hopes to receive $2.5 million in federal funding.

The city council will meet on Monday to discuss how they wish to move forward to tackle these projects.

The city council would like to start as soon as 2025.